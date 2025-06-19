In an official statement, the Mumbai civic body said that the precaution is being taken as water supply will resume from Powai Low-Level Reservoir’s kappa no 2 (structural compartments), which has recently undergone structural repairs

BMC has advised citizens in the ‘L’ and ‘S’ wards in Mumbai to take preventive measures to ensure water safety. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC issues advisory for Kurla and Powai residents, asks to boil and filter drinking water for 3-4 days from June 23 x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued a public advisory for residents of Kurla and Powai, asking them to boil and filter drinking water for 3-4 days starting Monday, June 23, 2025.

In an official statement, the BMC said that the precaution is being taken as water supply will resume from Powai Low-Level Reservoir’s kappa no 2 (structural compartments), which has recently undergone structural repairs. With work on kappa No. 2 now completed, the BMC will begin repair work on Kappa No 1.

During the transition, BMC has advised citizens in the ‘L’ and ‘S’ wards to take preventive measures to ensure water safety as the water quality may be temporarily affected as the supply is restored from the newly repaired reservoir.

The Mumbai civic body has also issued a list of the areas which will be affected during the repairs.

Affected areas in L ward – Kurla North Zone (Water supply: 6:00 am – 2:00 pm):

Bareilly Masjid, 90 Feet Road Kurla-Andheri Road, Jarimari, Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road, Savarkar Marg, Mahatma Phule Nagar, Tanaji Nagar, Saki Vihar Road, Marwah Industrial Estate, Satyanagar Pipeline Road.

In L ward – Kurla south zone (Water supply: 6:30 pm – 8:50 am):

Kajupada, Ganesh Maidan, Indiranagar, Sangam Vasahat, Shastrinagar, Ghas Compound, Christian Gaon, Masrani Galli, Ghazi Miya Dargah Road, A.H. Wadia Road, Wadia Estate, M.N. Road, Bail Bazar, Sandesh Nagar, Kranti Nagar, LBS Marg, Kamani, Kalpana Cinema, Kismat Nagar, Gafur Khan Estate, Sambhaji Chowk, New Mill Road, Ramdas Chowk, Eaglewadi, Annasagar Road, Brahmanwadi, Patelwadi, S.G. Barve Marg, Buddha Colony, LIG-MIG Colony, Vinoba Bhave Nagar, HDIL Complex, Naupada, Premier Vasahat, Sundarbagh, Shiv Tekdi, Sanjay Nagar, Kapadia Nagar, Rupa Nagar, Takiya Area, Match Factory Galli, Shivaji Kutir Galli, Taximen Colony, Maharashtra Kata, Chafe Galli-Chunabhatti, Sevak Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Jarimari Mata Mandir area.

In S ward – Kurla South Zone (Water supply: 6:30 pm – 8:50 am):

Morarji Nagar, Bhimanagar, Paspoli Gaothan, Lok Vihar Colony, Renaissance Hotel Area.

"The BMC has requested residents of Powai and Kurla to cooperate and follow the advisory," the official statement said.