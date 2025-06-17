According to the BMC, on Monday, the civic officials from the BMC's solid waste management department visited the site and found materials such as thermocol, rubber, wrappers, and parcel boxes dumped in the drain

BMC's action comes after the civic officials noticed a fresh accumulation of waste despite recent cleaning. Pic/screengrab of the video

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC files police complaint after waste found dumped in recently cleaned Dharavi drain x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against unidentified persons and establishments for dumping industrial waste into a cleaned drain near T Junction in Dharavi area of Mumbai, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The action comes after the BMC noticed a fresh accumulation of waste despite recent cleaning.

According to the BMC, on Monday, the civic officials from the BMC's solid waste management department visited the site and found materials such as thermocol, rubber, wrappers, and parcel boxes dumped in the drain. A police complaint has been lodged at Shahunagar Police Station under Section 326 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The Mumbai civic body said that the act poses a serious threat to Mumbai’s drainage system and monsoon preparedness. Drains that have already been cleaned are getting clogged again due to floating waste, which blocks the flow of rainwater and may lead to waterlogging.

The BMC has been cleaning rivers and drains across the city as part of its monsoon readiness work. The cleaning process is being carried out in a planned and systematic manner, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for better efficiency and transparency. Senior BMC officials are personally inspecting desilting work across the city, including eastern and western suburbs, the BMC said, adding that despite the major desilting work being completed, floating garbage brought in by tidal waves continues to enter the drains. As a result, BMC teams have to clean them repeatedly.

It said that to stop garbage from entering the drains, the BMC has taken several steps including placing metal nets at select locations as a pilot project. Still, some individuals or establishments continue to throw plastic bags, furniture parts, rubber, and thermocol, which hampers sewage flow and emergency operations.

The BMC has appealed to residents living near drains not to throw garbage into the drains or gutters. Instead, they should dispose of it only in designated garbage bins. Cooperation from the public is essential to avoid flooding and ensure smooth water flow during rains, the civic body said.

The civic body assured that its solid waste and stormwater departments are working round-the-clock to clean drains and remove garbage.