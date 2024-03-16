Breaking News
Nilesh Lanke returns to Sr Pawar, sparks talk of LS contest
Mumbai’s top property defaulters owe millions to BMC
BMC faces backlash over Coastal Road open space plan presentation
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to deploy Batman Squad for ticket-checking at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC launches ambitious 3D mapping project to revolutionise urban planning
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: BMC launches ambitious 3D mapping project to revolutionise urban planning

Updated on: 16 March,2024 04:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Civic body’s comprehensive initiative aims to tackle encroachment, enhance disaster management, and refine city infrastructure

Mumbai: BMC launches ambitious 3D mapping project to revolutionise urban planning

Project will map encroachments, like this one at Mahim beach. File pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BMC launches ambitious 3D mapping project to revolutionise urban planning
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a project for 3D mapping of the city, aimed at addressing issues related to encroachment, city planning, and disaster management. In 2021, the BMC conducted a pilot project for 3D mapping covering 10 square kilometres in Worli. On Friday, the BMC commenced 3D mapping for the entire city, encompassing a 500 square kilometre area of Mumbai. Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide inaugurated the project on Friday, saying, “We will utilise artificial intelligence to ensure more accurate results.”


Sharad Ughade, director of the BMC Information and Technology Department, emphasised that comprehensive digital mapping of the city would facilitate precise urban planning, development of essential amenities, and the identification and removal of encroachments, along with enhanced disaster management capabilities.


The mapping will also enable the classification of building types according to their usage, detailed infrastructure planning for roads, bridges, and flyovers, and comparison of alternative infrastructure designs. By overlaying the proposed project’s 3D model onto the existing city model, BMC  aims to accurately identify project-affected individuals. Additionally, the 3D map will assist civic bodies in monitoring and managing urban flooding. The overarching goal of the project is to provide a detailed and comprehensive overview of the city’s landscape to facilitate precise planning and decision-making, the official said.


2021
Year BMC conducted pilot project

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK