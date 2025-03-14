Mumbai: BMC launches special cleanliness drive on Eastern and Western Expressways

The initiative aims to enhance the cleanliness and aesthetics of these major arterial roads while ensuring smooth traffic flow

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a special cleanliness drive on the Eastern and Western Expressways, scheduled to take place from March 17 to March 22. The initiative aims to enhance the cleanliness and aesthetics of these major arterial roads while ensuring smooth traffic flow.

The drive will be conducted between 10 PM and 6 AM daily to minimize disruptions to commuters. It will also extend to connecting roads, bus stops, footpaths, and road dividers along the highways.

BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has directed officials to prioritize this campaign, given the expressways' crucial role in Mumbai’s transport network. Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr Ashwini Joshi emphasised the importance of regular maintenance and beautification for a better commuting experience.

Deputy Commissioner for Solid Waste Management Kiran Dighavkar provided further details on the operation, stating that it will be carried out in coordination with the Mumbai Traffic Police. "If necessary, traffic diversions and alternative routes will be arranged to ensure seamless execution. The cleaning process will involve mechanical sweeping and dust removal using advanced cleaning equipment, along with jetting and pressure washing to clean road surfaces and structures. Maintenance of traffic signs and signals, including repainting and repairs, will also be undertaken. Garbage will be cleared from bins, underpasses, service roads, and footpaths, while abandoned vehicles obstructing roads and footpaths will be removed. Tree maintenance will be carried out, including trimming and painting of trunks with lime and ochre," he said.

The BMC will also focus on repairing and beautifying dividers and footpaths by fixing paver blocks and removing unauthorized advertisements. Divisional offices have been assigned to oversee the operation and ensure timely completion. Areas prone to traffic congestion, such as underpasses, ramps, and exits, will receive special attention.

The campaign reflects BMC’s ongoing commitment to improving urban hygiene and infrastructure. Authorities hope this initiative will contribute to a cleaner, more organised, and visually appealing Mumbai, benefiting both residents and tourists alike.

