The BMC has completed structural repairs on compartment number two of the Ghatkopar underground reservoir and advised residents to boil water for the next 10 days as a precaution

File Pic

Listen to this article BMC completes repairs on Ghatkopar underground reservoir, advises residents to boil water for 10 days x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced the successful completion of structural repairs on compartment number two of the underground reservoir located near R. B. Kadam Marg in the Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar (West). According to the BMC, the water supply from the newly repaired compartment will resume from Monday, 17 March 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a precautionary measure, the BMC has issued an advisory to residents in the affected areas to boil and filter drinking water for the next ten days, from Monday, 17 March 2025, to Thursday, 27 March 2025. This step has been recommended to ensure the safety and quality of drinking water following the repairs.

Affected water supply zones:

Narayan Nagar: This includes Chirag Nagar, Azad Nagar, Ganesh Maidan, Parshiwadi, Navin Maniklal Vasahat, N.S.S. Marg, Mahindra Udyan (Park), D.S. Marg, Khalai Village, Kirol Village, Vidyavihar (West), Hansoti Galli, Khot Galli, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Naoroji Galli, H.R. Desai Marg, Kama Galli, Shraddhanand Marg, J.V. Marg, Gopal Galli, Jivdaya Galli, and Geegawadi.

Pant Nagar Outlet: This includes Bhim Nagar, Pawar Chawl, Lower Bhim Nagar, Crime Branch Area, Vaitagwadi, Nityanand Nagar, Dhruvraj Singh Galli Marg, C.G.S. Vasahat, Gangawadi, M.T.N.L. Galli, Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, adjoining areas of Ghatkopar (West), and Shreyas Signal.

Sarvodaya Boosting: This includes Sanitorium Galli, H.R. Desai Marg, Kama Galli, Shraddhanand Marg, J.V. Marg, Gopal Galli, adjoining areas of Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Ghatkopar (West), and Gandhi Nagar.

The BMC has further informed that with the completion of repairs on compartment number two, work will now begin on structural repairs for compartment number one of the same underground reservoir.

Residents are advised to cooperate with the BMC and follow the water safety guidelines during this period to ensure public health and hygiene.

BMC urges Mumbai residents to ignore false messages about untreated water supply

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a statement urging Mumbaikars to stay cautious of misleading and false messages circulating on social media regarding the city’s water supply. The BMC administration clarified that recent rumours about untreated water being supplied due to a malfunction in water filtration systems are completely untrue and misleading.

The false claims suggest that the filters at the water purification plants have failed, resulting in the distribution of untreated water. BMC’s Water Engineering Department has made it clear that these messages are not only false but also deceptive, and it has urged the public to disregard such unfounded rumours.

In its official statement, BMC explained that the city’s water supply system provides 4000 million litres of clean, purified water daily to Mumbai residents. The water treatment process strictly adheres to the standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and IS 10500-2012. These standards ensure that the water supplied is not only clean but also thoroughly disinfected, meeting all required health protocols.

BMC’s water supply system operates through several key water treatment plants, including:

Panjarapur: Treats 1365 million litres per day.

Bhandup Complex: Treats 2810 million litres per day.

Vihar: Treats 100 million litres per day.

Tulshi: Treats 18 million litres per day.

Each of these plants follows a rigorous water purification process, which includes the use of Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC), rapid sand filters, and chlorine for disinfection. After undergoing these purification processes, the water is then supplied to Mumbaikars.

BMC further stressed that the water provided to the citizens of Mumbai is thoroughly purified, disinfected, and entirely safe for consumption. The Corporation has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and refrain from believing any baseless rumours regarding the water supply. Residents have been urged to rely on official sources of information and avoid circulating misleading claims that can cause unnecessary panic.

In conclusion, BMC has once again reassured the citizens of Mumbai that their water supply is of the highest quality, meeting all safety and health standards. The Corporation has called on the public to be aware of false, misleading messages on social media and to always verify information before believing or sharing it.