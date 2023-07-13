Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC mulls hike in civic fines

Updated on: 13 July,2023 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

50 per cent of money raised from fines for spitting, littering, pooping pets will go to contractors who appoint dreaded clean-up marshals

Mumbai: BMC mulls hike in civic fines

Maskless pedestrians argue with a clean-up marshal in Colaba on March 29, 2020. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar


The BMC is not only planning to reintroduce the controversial concept of clean-up marshals but is also considering increasing fine amounts. Fifty per cent of the fine amount goes to the agencies that deploy these marshals. The civic body, which had last appointed clean-up marshal agencies a year-and-a-half ago, looks at marshals as a means to keeping the city clean. These officials were deployed during the pandemic to fine people who spat on roads and were not wearing masks. However, they suddenly disappeared from the city's streets a year ago. The BMC is now in the process of scrapping earlier contracts and appointing new agencies for each ward.

