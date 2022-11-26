×
Mumbai: BMC plays safe over seized properties of tax defaulters

Updated on: 26 November,2022 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Civic body will appoint an agency to find out if attached properties have other dues; move will reduce legal hassles during auction, say officials

Mumbai: BMC plays safe over seized properties of tax defaulters

The BMC has floated a tender to finalise the agency, which will prepare the search report. File pic


To avoid legal hassles in auctioning off attached immovable assets of property tax defaulters, the BMC will engage an agency to check if some other dues are tied to them. It has floated a tender to select the agency.


“BMC has decided to get a search report of 595 properties that are attached over property tax default, from the state government’s registration department. From this report, BMC will find out if there are more dues like pending loans or other taxes,” said a BMC official



The attached properties include open plots, buildings and commercial units. As part of its recovery efforts, the BMC has also attached movable assets like furniture and cars belonging to the defaulters. 

The official added, “Precaution is being taken to avoid any difficulties during the auction. If the auctioned properties have dues from other institutions, we will discuss those issues with them as well. The property tax dues of these properties are around Rs 800 crore. We will prefer to auction the properties that are not in dispute.”

The BMC is working to appoint a government-approved auctioneer to dispose of the properties. The auctioneer will decide the value of the properties, said officials. 

595
No of properties BMC plans to auction

