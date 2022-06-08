Mumbai: BMC racing against time to keep Masjid Bunder flood-free

Civic body struggling to install pump to suck out 90 lakh litres an hour at Yellow Gate mini pumping station site; deadline for work is June 15

Work going on at the Yellow Gate mini pumping station

Localities around Masjid Bunder and P D’mello Road are unlikely to get relief from flooding during heavy rain this season. The reason: BMC is struggling to finish work on a mini pumping station at Yellow Gate. While the deadline to complete the south Mumbai project is June 15, officials said they are finding it difficult to install a heavy-duty pump due to a technical problem.

Civic officials said sand beneath the spot chosen for the pump is getting washed away. So far, 55 per cent of the mini pumping station has been completed, they said. “The BMC is facing the challenge of tidal movement. During low tide, sand washes into the creek. It creates problems for construction. The floodgates are also ready. We can complete the work in two days. We will have to consult with experts to address this issue,” said a BMC official.

Estimated at Rs 11.7 crore, the Yellow Gate mini pumping station can potentially keep areas around Masjid Bunder railway station and spots along P D’mello Road flood-free during heavy showers. The busy areas perennially get inundated crippling traffic.

