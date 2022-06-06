Prepared for Mumbai monsoon, say the Railways; not quite, say activists

Both Central and Western Railway say they have taken various measures such as keeping ready trucks loaded with boulders and soil, identified flood-prone spots and cleaned drains; commuters point that drains on Harbour line are still clogged and must be cleaned soon

Before and after pictures of the garbage (left) cleared from near the tracks at (right) Dadar

The Railways have said they are prepared for the monsoon. At least 54 wagons loaded with boulders and quarry soil have been kept ready in various parts of Mumbai on the Central Railway, while there have been drone surveys to identify problem spots on Western Railway. Central and Western Railway have also claimed to have cleaned up kilometres of drains, but commuter activists said that the old drain stretches on the Harbour line near Mahim, Wadala and King’s Circle still remained clogged and need extensive cleaning.

Railway officials said that on Central Railway in the Mumbai suburban section, 29 locations had been identified as flood prone and high-pressure pumps had been deployed there to be operated as and when needed. On Western Railway in the Mumbai division, a drone survey had been carried out at 23 locations to monitor, clean and identify choke points in culverts and nullahs.

A nullah being cleaned of filth on Central Railway

Show full article