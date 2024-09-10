The civic body initiated the online process for filling 1,846 posts in August and sought applications from eligible candidates before September 9. However, it had received representations from different quarters to relax the educational criteria

BMC headquarters. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC relaxes educational criteria for post of executive assistants x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced that it has relaxed the educational criteria for the post of executive assistants (clerks), removing the condition of clearing the Class 10 and degree exams in the first attempt, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body initiated the online process for filling 1,846 posts in August and sought applications from eligible candidates before September 9. However, it had received representations from different quarters to relax the educational criteria.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the BMC said it has decided to remove the "first attempt" condition and revise the educational criteria, noting that the decision will provide relief to lakhs of aspirants, according to the PTI.

It said a new advertisement will be issued in the next 15 days, and the recruitment process will resume.

Candidates who have already submitted their applications need not reapply, it said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last week on Friday requested the BMC chief to drop the recruitment condition in Mumbai civic body that a candidate must have cleared Class 10 and graduation exams in the first attempt, reported the PTI.

Devendra Fadnavis had recently written to BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, asking him to relax the condition.

"You must be aware that some students, due to some family or any other unavoidable reasons, can't clear examinations in the first attempt, but this does not mean the student is not brilliant. This has created an impression that injustice will be done to students who could not pass exams in the first attempt," Fadnavis stated in his letter to the BMC chief.

"One of the conditions for recruitment is that the candidate should have cleared the 10th and graduation examinations in the first attempt. You may be aware that some bright students, due to some family-related or unavoidable reasons, can not clear such exams in the first attempt," Fadnavis wrote in a letter to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, according to the PTI.

Politicians, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and leaders of the Aam Adami Party (AAP), had objected to the education criteria.

(with PTI inputs)