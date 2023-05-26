The BMC issued a release with a list of 226 'very dangerous' buildings in C-1 category. Of 226 structures, the western suburbs account for the highest 126, followed by eastern suburbs with 65 and 35 in the island city

BMC headquarters. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC releases list of 226 dilapidated buildings in city x 00:00

Ahead of the upcoming monsoon season in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday released a list of 226 dilapidated buildings, which are in a "very dangerous" condition, the civic body said in a press release.

The BMC issued a release with a list of 226 "very dangerous" buildings in C-1 category. Of 226 structures, the western suburbs account for the highest 126, followed by eastern suburbs with 65 and 35 in the island city, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body has also appealed to citizens to vacate these buildings and move to safer locations as a precautionary measure, the PTI reported.

The buildings have been declared "very dangerous and dilapidated" under section 354 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, it said.

Citizens can access the list of buildings in C1 category on www.mcgm.gov.in portal, the BMC said.

Earlier this month, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had directed officials to cut water and power supply to dilapidated buildings.

Occupants of dangerous buildings should be served notices to vacate, and alternative arrangements for their accommodation should be made. As per the orders of the High Court, the water supply of such dangerous buildings should be discontinued, Chahal had said during a meeting to review monsoon preparedness.

The BMC has been gearing up for the rains in Mumbai. The city civic body had last week, on Tuesday, said that the citizens of Mumbai will receive periodic messages on weather updates. The BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal reviewed the preparations in the pre-monsoon-2023 review meeting held on Tuesday with different departments and directed that all the departments should be ready for the challenges such as monsoon flooding in the city.

Recently, the BMC in a statement had said that in view of the upcoming monsoon season, in order to achieve proper coordination between various departments, a meeting was held along with various officials including senior BMC officials, BEST, Collector of Mumbai Suburban District, Mumbai Traffic Police Joint Commissioner and officials from the Disaster Management Department. At the meeting, the representatives of Central and Western Railways, National Disaster Response Authority, India Meteorological Department, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MHADA), Mumbai Metro, State Government's Public Works Department, and representatives of various power distribution companies were also present.