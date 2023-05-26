Mumbai: DMRC to operate, maintain Metro's Line 3, city's first fully underground corridor

In an official press release, the MMRC said the contract was awarded for a period of 10 years, after an international competitive bidding process, in which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation emerged as the lowest successful bidder

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Friday said that it has awarded the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Ltd the contract for operation and maintenance of Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro's line 3, the city's first fully underground corridor.

In an official press release, the MMRC said the contract was awarded for a period of 10 years, after an international competitive bidding process, in which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation emerged as the lowest successful bidder.

The press release that was also shared Twitter further said that the DMRC will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the metro line, including management of operation control centre, depot control centre, stations, running trains, maintenance of trains and all metro systems infrastructure, and ensuring the safety of passengers.

They will be governed by key performance indicators (KPIs) to ensure clean, efficient and hustle-free services to Mumbaikars, it stated.

Awarding the operation and maintenance contract was a significant milestone for the MMRC in making the line operations", the release said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is a pioneer in the metro rail sector in India, having successfully operated and maintained the Delhi metro for over two decades, it said.

It said that the contract was awarded after international competitive bidding process in which Delhi Metro Rail Corporation emerged as the lowest successful bidder. The contract for the operation and maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line 3 is a significant milestone for MMRC in making the line operational.

"We are happy to associate with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation; one of the leading Metro operating companies in the country for operation and Maintenance of Mumbai’s first underground Metro line. Operation and Maintenance is crucial component for any metro. We at MMRC committed to provide, sleek comfortable, safe, reliable and high-quality service to our passengers in cost effective way’’, said Ashwini Bhide, the Managing Director, MMRC.

MMRC will continue to perform duties as the Metro Rail Authority, and will be responsible for roles of revenue management, multimodal integration, business and brand management, public relations, legal compliances, non-fare box revenue generation, servicing debt, payments and coordination with regulatory Boards for utilities etc.

(with PTI inputs)