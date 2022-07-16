Mumbai: BMC-run peripheral hospital becomes first to conduct cochlear implant, fruit vendor's son benefitted

This surgery was live telecast and benefited 30 aspiring doctors

Vedant Gange (L) with his parents

The civic-run hospital in Kandivli has become the first peripheral hospital to conduct a cochlear transplant surgery which was done before only in tertiary care hospitals.

A resident of Sambhajinagar, 4-year-old Vedant Gange who underwent the surgery, was deaf since birth. “We came to know about his deafness two years after his birth. We consulted doctors in Sambhajinagar and then came to know about the issue. We were advised to come to Mumbai for treatment and that’s when we approached Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital," said Vendant’s father Sandeep Gange who is a fruit vendor.

"Soon my son will be able to hear. Thanks to the hospital, its doctors, and the trust who helped us with donations," said Sandeep.

As per the hospital officials, the child was admitted to the ENT department on 7 July. On July 8, Padmashri Dr Milind V Kirtane along with Dr Narendra Sharma, Dr Sangam Pal, and Dr Mrinmayi in presence of the ENT honorary team Dr Dhond and Dr Lalit Seth performed the first cochlear implant surgery.

As Vedant’s family could not bear the surgery costs, necessary funds were mobilised from donors like Dr. Dhond, Noble Foundation, Dr. Bharat Jobanputra, and Combat Aids.

Dr. Rajesh Yadav said, “We hereby wish to water this seed of having and expanding a cochlear implant facility at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital and reach out to the candidates in need. Inter-professional teams involved in our program like ENT surgeons, speech and language therapists, counselors, etc. would integrate different professional perspectives and backgrounds to provide high-quality comprehensive care to those who are in need.

Another official said, "It's because of the DNB course that has been started in the peripheral hospitals, medical college level operations have been performed in the peripheral hospitals like Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital.

The overall expenses for this surgery are somewhere around Rs 6 lakh which was raised through donations. “Now, Vedant has to go through multiple procedures to gain his hearing power back.

He will need speech therapy and it will take him around 6 to 8 months to hear like normal people,” said Sandeep.