Mumbai: BMC sanctions Rs 571 crore to reconstruct 2 bridges

The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited will work on these bridges at Reay Road and Dadar; the company is involved in rebuilding 12 such bridges in the city

Tilak bridge at Dadar will be demolished after the new one is constructed. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sanctioned R571 crore for the reconstruction of two bridges to MahaRail. While Rs 196 crore has been sanctioned for Reay Road bridge, Rs 375 crore has been sanctioned for Tilak bridge. Both bridges were declared unsafe.

The Reay Road bridge has already been demolished by Central Railway while the construction of the new Tilak bridge has started, and the old one will be demolished after this is complete.

Also read: Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar

Reay Road bridge which has been demolished. File pic

The walkway on the south side of Gokhale bridge in Andheri collapsed in 2018, following which IIT-Bombay had been given a task to audit all 445 bridges in the city. The report suggested immediate demolition of the Lower Parel bridge and phase-wise construction of other bridges.

The BMC has started the reconstruction process for Delisle Road, Hancock, Carnac and Gokhale bridges. Around 12 bridges were to be reconstructed by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDCL). MRIDCL—MahaRail—is presently working on Reay Road, Byculla, Dadar and Turbhe bridges along the Mumbai suburban railway.

“As per the proposal which was sanctioned by the municipal administrator, the BMC agreed to pay Rs 196 crore for Reay Road bridge which will take around 380 days for construction. The bridge has already been demolished by the Central Railway. The BMC sanctioned Rs 375 crore for Tilak bridge at Dadar,” said a civic official.

Central Railway demolished and constructed the foot over-bridge along the main Tilak bridge and strengthened the portion that is over the rail tracks. The construction of the new bridge needs two years including monsoon and may be completed in 2024. The construction of the Ghatkopar rail bridge is also on the cards.

The life spans of three bridges—Chinchpokli, S bridge of Byculla and Olivant bridge at Mazgaon—have been increased as they have been strengthened and may not need to be demolished.

Rs 196crore

Amount sanctioned for the Reay Road bridge

Rs 375crore

Amount sanctioned for the Tilak bridge at Dadar

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal