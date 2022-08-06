Mumbai: BMC says Milan subway ready for heavy rain

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 August,2022 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Civic body claims to have completed holding and pumping infrastructure and that the spot won’t flood any more

Milan subway sits below sea level and is a chronic flooding spot. Pics/Bipin Kokate


Milan subway, one of the chronic flooding spots in the city, is ready to face heavy rain as the BMC has installed two pumps to drain water out of a holding tank in the vicinity, said civic officials. The underpass at Santacruz had become impassable on multiple occasions following heavy downpours in the city in the first two weeks of last month. Officials said water from the subway will flow into the holding tank by gravitational force.

