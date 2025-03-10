The civic officials said that if the dues are not paid, the BMC will conduct an auction of these properties in Mazgaon and Mulund

The outstanding dues of the builders amount to Rs 21.63 crores, said an official. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article BMC seizes properties Rs 21.63 crore over unpaid Property Tax by two developers x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has seized the property worth Rs 21.63 crores of two developers over unpaid property tax, the officials said on Monday.

They said that if the dues are not paid, the BMC will conduct an auction of these properties in Mazgaon and Mulund.

The outstanding dues of these builders amount to Rs 21.63 crores, said an official.

According to a BMC official, the Assessment & Collection Department issued a demand notice for the outstanding property tax on February 11, 2025, for the Mazgaon land of the construction company. Since the dues were not cleared within the 21-day deadline, action has been taken under Sections 203, 204, 205, and 206 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. If the outstanding amount of Rs 18.01 crores is not paid, the land will be auctioned.

In another action, the property of a builder located at Gavanpada, Mulund East, has been seized for unpaid property tax dues of Rs 3.62 crores. The BMC’s Assessment & Collection Department issued a demand notice on April 30, 2024, for the unpaid property tax. Since the dues were not cleared within the stipulated period, action has been taken under Sections 203, 204, 205, and 206 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888.

Despite repeated notices and follow-ups, some property owners continue to evade tax payments. As a result, the BMC has initiated strict legal action, including property seizures and restraints, against defaulters. The properties up for auction include land parcels, residential and commercial buildings, commercial units, and industrial premises, said BMC officials.