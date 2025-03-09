The deceased, all private contractual laborers, were rushed to J.J. Hospital, the BMC said

The injured workers are currently receiving treatment at JJ Hospital. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Four suffocate to death, one injured while cleaning water tank in Mumbai's Nagpada x 00:00

At least four people suffocated to death and one person was injured while cleaning an underground water take in Nagpada area of Mumbai, the civic officials said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took on Sunday afternoon at around 12:29 pm when some of the workers were in the process of cleaning a water tank at Bismillaha Space Building in Nagpada area.

The officials said that the incident was reported to the civic officials following which the officials rushed to the spot to launch a rescue and relief operation.

"The incident took place at Bismillaha Space Building which is located near Good Luck Motor Training School on Dimtimkar Road in Nagpada area," said an official, adding that four persons died allegedly due to suffocation.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded quickly to the scene, along with police, an ambulance, and ward staff reached the spot after learning about the incident, the official said.

The workers, who were private contractual laborers, were immediately rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and rushed to J.J. Hospital for treatment, the BMC said in an official statement.

The BMC said that the doctors at J.J. Hospital told the civic officials that four out of the five workers brought to the hospital were brought dead and the condition of an another worker was being evaluated.

Further details are awaited.