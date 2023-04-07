Mumbai: BMC to conduct Covid drill on April 10, 11

Civic body wants to check preparedness of civic and private hospitals in light of fast rising cases

Representation pic

BMC is gearing up for a Covid drill on April 10 and 11 across Mumbai, in light of rising cases. The civic body has already started collecting data on the preparedness of both public and private hospitals.

As per BMC’s health department, there are 15 civic hospitals, three government hospitals, and 35 private hospitals. These hospitals have 1,995 (1,683 functional ) isolation beds, 1,316 (1,073 functional) oxygen supported beds, 711 (666 functional) ICU beds, 649 (393 functional) ventilators and the total isolation beds count is 4,022 (3,422 functional).

These hospitals also have trained and experienced staff. There are 1,413 doctors( 1,343 trained to handle Covid), 3,880 nurses (3,244 trained), 1,250 paramedics (1,205 trained), and a total Staff of 6,543 (5,792 trained). For transportation of patients, there are 44 (41 functional BLS ambulances, 20 ALS ambulances and 21 ambulances provided by PPP/NGOs and 96 ambulances attached to 108. A total of 181 ambulances of which 178 are functional.

Also read: India records 5,335 new Covid-19 cases, highest in 195 days

The daily testing capacity is 1,35,035 ( 34 hospitals and 49 labs). Also, the hospital has a stock of all essential drugs required for Covid treatment. The city hospitals have 801 oxygen concentrators (798 functional), 3,083oxygen cylinders (2,892 metric tonnes), 17 PSA plants, 55 liquid medical oxygen. The total Oxygen capacity is 3,205 metric tonnes.

On Thursday, the city reported 216 new Covid cases out of 1,544 tests. Also, a single death was reported for the second consecutive day. A 35-year-old suffering from TB and infected with Covid, died. The admission count of Covid patients in hospitals has reached 100.

Maharashtra reported 803 new cases and three deaths—one in Mumbai, one in Thane, and one in Jalna district. Active Covid cases in the state are 3,978, of which 1,268 cases are from Mumbai.