Mumbai: BMC to construct sea side plaza in Marine Drive; CM directs for International standard facilities

All sea facing buildings in Marine Drive to have a specific colour

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Monday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration to create a viewing deck (sea side plaza) in the Marine Drive area of Mumbai for tourists coming from all over the country and abroad, and to provide facilities of international standards.

The Chief Minister was speaking while inspecting the development works and was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Minister of Women Child Development and Tourism and Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Ashish Sharma, Deputy Commissioner (Circle 1) Dr. Sangita Hasanale.

Making a number of suggestions to uplift the marine drive area, the chief minister said that tourists from all over the world visit Mumbai metropolis, especially the Marine Drive area is a must visit for all the tourists. He gave instructions to the municipal administration that all sea facing buildings in Marine Drive area should be given a specific colour. He said that an international standard laser show should be started here.

While giving information about the ongoing works of the Municipal Corporation, Commissioner Chahal said that a viewing deck (sea side plaza) is being constructed in Marine Drive. The construction of the viewing deck will be done by the planning department. He mentioned that a total 53-meter-long and 5-meter-wide sea side plaza will be constructed at the jetty for citizens to walk and see the sea.

“Sea face seating arrangements will be made in the Marine Drive area in the next few days. Tourists will get a good, comfortable place to see the sea. In that regard, the work is being started,” Chahal mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also directed that a toilet of excellent quality should be constructed at every one-kilometer distance in the Marine Drive area.