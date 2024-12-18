Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to prepare emergency plan in case Tulsi dam bursts

Updated on: 18 December,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

By marking danger zones and implementing preventive action, the plan aims to minimise loss of life and property, the proposal has mentioned.

The BMC has decided to prepare an ‘Emergency Action Plan’ in the event that Tulsi dam bursts. BMC will spend Rs 15 crore to prepare a plan. According to a BMC official, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has instructed the Director of Dam Safety (who comes under the Ministry of Water Resources) to ensure emergency action plans are prepared for reservoirs and dams near major cities. 


Dahisar river originates at Tulsi dam and meets Dahisar creek. According to the proposal, which was recently approved by the BMC administration, the river’s highest flood levels and necessary precautionary measures will be identified. By marking danger zones and implementing preventive action, the plan aims to minimise loss of life and property, the proposal has mentioned.


According to suggestions by the Director of Dam Safety, large reservoirs and dams near cities could overflow due  to heavy rain, earthquakes, landslides, or other natural disasters, releasing water at high velocity into urban areas. Such events could cause extensive loss of life and property. To address these potential emergencies, there should be an emergency action plan.


Submerged in flood

On July 26, 2005, Rawal Pada, Ghartan Pada and Sri Krishna Nagar in Dahisar had got submerged in the Dahisar river flood.

