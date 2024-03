Approvals arrive for demolition and rebuilding of three small nullah crossings over SV Road, Veera Desai Road and Caesar Road, which could affect traffic for 18 months

The bridge on Veera Desai Road in Andheri on March 21. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Mumbai: BMC to reconstruct 3 crossings over Mogra nullah

The nightmare doesn’t seem to be ending for Andheri residents as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now decided to demolish and reconstruct three culvert bridges on the Mogra nullah on SV Road, Veera Desai Road and Caesar Road.