Mumbai: BMC to soon start BP screening, health experts welcome move

Updated on: 29 July,2022 08:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The decision follows a recent World Health Organisation survey in the city involving 5,000 people. The result found 34 per cent of citizens with symptoms of hypertension

People with hypertension will get medicine, and those with serious symptoms will be treated at a civic hospital. Representation pic


The civic body has taken it upon itself to keep a check on your blood pressure (BP). Soon, people will visit your home to screen those aged 30 and above for hypertension symptoms. It plans to deploy ASHA and community health workers at malls and railway stations, too. The BMC will launch the programme after August 15.

The decision follows a recent World Health Organisation survey in the city involving 5,000 people. The result found 34 per cent of citizens with symptoms of hypertension. It also found 9 grams of salt in the daily diet of the citizens. As per the UN agency, 5 grams of salt in the daily diet is sufficient. “Hence the BMC has decided to screen citizens to identify hypertension,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

Screening at hospitals, too

“Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and community health workers will visit every household in the city, and screen every citizen above 30 years. We will also set up machinery at hospitals, to screen patient’s attendees,” he added.

“We will give medicine to people with symptoms and advice them to change their lifestyle, as per the need. Citizens with serious symptoms will be treated at civic hospitals,” Dr Kumar said. He added that each ward’s health team will save the record in the system. After hypertension, the BMC’s next target is diabetes, and then three types of cancers - breast, oral andcervical, he said.

A good move

Community health adviser to state government Dr Subhash Salunkhe called it a “welcome move.” He added, “The number of heart attacks has risen, and even among people aged 30-40 years. If hypertension patients can be detected at an early stage, the disease can be controlled. However, it is important to follow-up with the patients regularly.”

“Hypertension is a silent killer. If a patient is diagnosed early, then treatment is easy. Prevention is better than cure. Also, medications are not always needed. Sometimes lifestyle changes work. As coronary artillery disease is a major cause of death in India, this is a good decision,” said Dr Anil Sharma, professor and HoD, Cardiology, at Bombay Hospital.

The BMC will also run portable dispensaries until mid-September. “In the first stage, we will start 40 dispensaries that will run until 11 pm. We have appointed 250 doctors for this. Our community health workers will follow-up with the patients. We will give them medicines at home,” said Dr Kumar.

15 August
Day after which screenings will begin

