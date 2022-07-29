Mumbai: BMC awaits notification on plastic coated products ban

Officials say will start taking action soon after getting official communication from state government

The state government has included plastic coated and laminated products to the list of banned items. File pic

The BMC is still waiting for an official notification on the ban on production and use of plastic coated and laminated products. Currently, action is being taken against only single-use plastic and thermocol products, as per the Centre’s direction.

The state government on Tuesday declared a ban on products coated or laminated with plastic in addition to the other already banned items in a bid to reduce plastic waste, as recommended by a state empowered committee.

“We have been taking action as per the earlier notification. We haven’t received any official correspondence regarding plastic laminated articles. We cannot say whether these newly added items are part of already seized plastic but we will start taking action after official communication,” said Sunita Joshi, chief officer, Shops and Establishments Department.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been taking action against banned plastic products from July 1 and has surveyed over 16,000 shops. “We seized around 600 kg of banned items and took action against 154 shops or establishments that refused to pay fines,” said an official from the Shops and Establishment Department. So far, a total of Rs 7.6 lakh has been collected as fine.

Action taken so far

16,198 No. shops/establishment visited

154 Cases filed against shops/establishment

597 kg Plastic products seized

Rs 7.6 lakh Fine collected