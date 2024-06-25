Mumbai: BMC uses 'Geo-Polymer' technology for pothole-free roads

The civic body said that the technology was being used at the road near the Gundavali Metro station and it would help in providing better roads

The repaired road. Pic/BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is undertaking regular maintenance and repair of the city roads to ensure pothole-free roads in the city by using the 'Geo-Polymer' technology for the roads, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The civic body said that the technology was being used at the road near the Gundavali Metro station and it would help in providing better roads.

The Geo-Polymer concrete enables quick road repairs, reducing traffic interruption. Using the technique, potholes are filled with Geo-Polymer concrete, which blends in perfectly with the pre-existing cement concrete surface to form a sturdy, cohesive road structure.

The BMC statement further said that using the 'Geo-Polymer' technology is a big step towards making Mumbai's roadways free of potholes. The eco-friendly building materials also guarantee the resilience and longevity of road surfaces.

"The use of technology would offer the commuters and locals a safer and more convenient transit experience," the BMC said.

BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani highlighted to achieve the goal of pothole-free roads in Mumbai, the roads maintained with Geo-Polymer technology are safe for vehicles, he said, according to the BMC statement.

Under the direction of Abhijeet Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Project), the BMC has stepped in to make sure that the roads at the Gundavali Metro station are properly maintained and are driveable.

Mumbai roads will be pothole-free in 2 years, concretisation work ongoing: CM Shinde

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had on Friday said that the roads in Mumbai will be pothole-free in the next two years as the concretisation work is currently underway.

CM Shinde had also urged the residents of the city to cooperate with the administration in keeping the metropolis clean and beautiful.

Speaking at an event, CM Eknath Shinde had said that a deep cleaning drive has been undertaken some time back and it has reduced pollution.

"Concretisation of roads in the entire city is being done. In the next two years, Mumbai will be pothole-free. The civic administration is working with the government and police to ease the traffic congestion," he had said.

CM Shinde had also said that that cleanliness drives are being implemented at all beaches in the city.