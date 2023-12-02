Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to attempt cloud seeding to curb pollution through rain; invites bids
Mumbai: Traffic police make arrangements ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Traffic to be affected around BKC, police issues diversions
Navi Mumbai: Three held for operating bogus call centre, duping people of lakhs
Thane: Man, sister booked for abducting newborn over loan repayment dispute
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC wants solutions from you on how to fix Malabar Hill reservoir

Mumbai: BMC wants solutions from you on how to fix Malabar Hill reservoir

Updated on: 02 December,2023 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Delay in expert committee’s action raises concerns over repair work of reservoir

Mumbai: BMC wants solutions from you on how to fix Malabar Hill reservoir

BMC has decided to invite suggestions from citizens and subject experts. File pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BMC wants solutions from you on how to fix Malabar Hill reservoir
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation formed an expert committee to suggest solutions for repairing the Malabar Hill reservoir, but the committee hasn't met or visited the site in the past month.


The century-old reservoir, located under Phiroj Shah Mehata Udyan, also known as Hanging Garden, needs repair and expansion. To execute this, around 389 trees might need cutting, sparking strong opposition from locals who advocate for preserving Hanging Gardens. Civic chief I S Chahal assembled a committee with IIT Bombay professors Ashok Goyal, R S Jangid, Jothi Prakash and Daksha Murthy and local representatives, with a December 1, 2023 deadline for their report. However, an extension was granted after discussions led by Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. The committee also comprised local representative architect Rahul Kadri, civil engineer Dr Vasudev Nori, and A Seth.


Speaking with mid-day, Rahul Kadri said, "I received a letter from BMC regarding my appointment to the committee. However, since then, there hasn't been a single meeting or site visit in a month."


Meanwhile, the BMC has decided to invite suggestions from citizens and experts. They can submit their recommendations within the next 15 days to mhriit.suggestion@gmail.com. Officials claim that these suggestions will be incorporated into the final expert report.

“The process of the committee will take another 45 days at least,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu.

According to a BMC official, the Malabar Hill reservoir is 137 years old and urgently needs repairs. This reservoir supplies 147 million litres of water, primarily to South Mumbai. A hanging garden has been established atop this reservoir. BMC documents propose cutting 189 trees while transplanting 200 others. Construction of the new tank will commence only after BMC obtains permission to fell the trees.

According to the documents, BMC approved the proposal in February 2022, with a project cost of R698.50 crore. The work will be carried out in phases over the next seven years and is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2029. BMC officials stated that the project aims to boost the reservoir's capacity from 147.78 million litres to 191 million litres.

Dec 1
Deadline to submit the report

389
No. of trees that will be cut for repair work

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian institute of technology iit bombay brihanmumbai municipal corporation malabar hill mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK