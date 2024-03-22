A broken lid at Borivli’s Vazira Naka could’ve led to potential accidents and flooding, but civic body’s rapid response brought relief

The gutter with the broken lid was in front of a D-Mart outlet visited by many people from the area

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC’s swift action in Borivali amazes locals x 00:00

Borivali locals were taken aback by the swift action by the BMC. On Wednesday morning, while BMC employees were conducting a deep cleaning drive on internal roads at Vazira Naka, a visitor from the US, who was here on vacation and residing with her sister, brought to the notice of the BMC workers a broken lid of a sewage gutter. The broken lid was replaced on Thursday morning. The complainant, in her interaction with Madhav Gaikwad, supervisor, SWM department, R/C ward, pointed out that a broken lid had fallen into the sewage, which could block the flow of water and even lead to flooding and choking of the outlet.



The sewage gutter after the lid was replaced by BMC staff, within 24 hours

ADVERTISEMENT

“More than flooding, my concern was about someone falling into the gutter, which must be over 6 feet deep. In the daytime, one can see the open gutter, but after sunset, one cannot make out whether the gutter is open or has any lid over it. The gutter is exactly in front of the D-Mart outlet. Many people from the society and other areas visit this place. Had there been a case of anyone falling into this gutter, they would certainly have met with major injuries or even fatality,” Dipti Murkar-Rathod said. While the complainant and other locals present on the spot were expecting that the query would go unheard or take time to get addressed, to their surprise, the new lid was installed on the open portion of the gutter within 24 hours.

Gaikwad told this paper that immediately after receiving the complaint, the same was shared with the maintenance department as the issue was not related to him or his department. “Sagar Yadav, a junior engineer of the maintenance department, acted swiftly on the information shared with them and ensured the installation of a new lid on the open gutter,” Gaikwad added. Appreciating the prompt action and the resolution of the grievance on priority, the complainant said, “Honestly, I was not expecting such quick action from the civic administration.”