The Andhericha Raja visarjan procession began on Saturday afternoon, and on Sunday morning at around 11 am, the Andhericha Raja reached Versova jetty for the immersion

Screengrabs from the video

Listen to this article Boat capsizes during Andhericha Raja immersion, no injuries reported: Police x 00:00

The boat being used for Andhericha Raja immersion capsized at Versova jetty on Sunday morning. No one was injured in the incident, the police said.

Around 25-30 people jumped into the sea after the incident to save themselves, the police said.

According to police officials, the incident occurred at around 11 am on Sunday.

Watch video of the incident below

A boat capsized during the Andheri Cha Raja immersion at Versova jetty on Sunday morning, prompting around 25-30 people to jump into the sea. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.



The incident occurred around 11 AM as the visarjan procession reached Versova Jetty. Police… pic.twitter.com/qNx1X0C4v7 — Mid Day (@mid_day) September 22, 2024

A police officer said, "During the immersion of the Andhericha Raja idol, the boat capsized accidentally due to overloading. All members of the visarjan mandal were on the boat and they jumped into the sea. Fishermen rushed to save them with their boats and rescued everyone. No one was injured in this incident."

Senior Inspector Ganesh Pawar of Versova police station said, "No one was injured in the incident after boat capsized accidentally at Versova jetty during Ganpati immersion."