As most of the sarvajanik or public pandals perform the Ganesh Visarjan on the 10th day of the Ganpati festival, it is different with the Andhericha Raja, it stays with the devotees a bit longer and the visarjan is conducted on Sankashti.

Andhericha Raja 2024

As the Ganesotsav 2024 nears end, hundreds of devotees of Lord Ganesh are seen rushing to Andhericha Raja pandal at Veera Desai Road in Mumbai's Andheri West.