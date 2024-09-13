Due to Ganpati immersion activities at Shivaji Talao, buses on these routes will be diverted via Mangatram-Kokan Nagar in both upward and downward directions starting from 21:30 hrs, the officials said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Some BEST bus routes affected due to Ganesh Visarjan, infrastructure work: Officials x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced several bus route diversions and terminations due to ongoing Ganesh Visarjan 2024 festivities and infrastructure work across Mumbai.

Route Changes for Ganesh Visarjan:

Route A-294: Buses will be diverted from Neelam Pride via L. T. Marg towards Borivali Station (West) instead of Gorai Jetty. This change, effective from 20:10 hrs, is due to the immersion process.

Routes 605, 606, and 612: Due to Ganpati immersion activities at Shivaji Talao, buses on these routes will be diverted via Mangatram-Kokan Nagar in both upward and downward directions starting from 21:30 hrs.

Route 608: This route will be curtailed at Shayadri Nagar from 21:35 hrs due to immersion activities at Hanuman Nagar.

Infrastructure Work Impact:

Due to ongoing asphalting work opposite Opera House Bus Chowky, all bus routes will be terminated from M. K. Road starting from 18:30 hrs.

Ganeshotsav 2024: WR to run more trains on night of visarjan in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the Western Railway (WR) will run eight additional services between Churchgate and Virar on the intervening night of September 17 and 18, 2024. Also, considering the heavy rush at Charni Road station for devotees reaching Girgaon Chowpatty for Ganpati immersion on September 17/18, 2024, Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has made several arrangements to manage the crowd and ensure passenger convenience.

Crowd management

Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of WR, the Mumbai Central Division will install additional CCTV cameras so that proper managements are made possible by monitoring the crowd at Charni Road station. Specific one-way passages are being made for more convenient movement of incoming and outgoing passengers to walk through different paths without obstruction. In addition to this, one more entrance will be opened at Bal Bhavan, besides the main entrance, so that passengers coming from Girgaon Chowpatty can easily reach Platform No. 1 to catch local trains.

He said the Virar-bound services of the additional eight services will be given extra halt time at Charni Road station, so that passengers can board comfortably without any hassle and maximum passengers can reach their homes at night.

Additional ATVM machines

Apart from the regular ticket counters, arrangements are being made for additional ATVM machines and facilitators at the station and also on the path of Bal Bhavan, so that there is no inconvenience to passengers in buying tickets.