Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Body of man found in Arabian Sea

Mumbai: Body of man found in Arabian Sea

Updated on: 31 March,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The body was partially unclothed and in an advanced state of decomposition, as per the police official

Mumbai: Body of man found in Arabian Sea

Representation pic


On Wednesday, the Yellow Gate police station discovered an unidentified body, aged between 40 to 45 years old male, floating in the Arabian Sea.


The body was partially unclothed and in an advanced state of decomposition, as per the police official.



The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are conducting further investigations to identify the individual.


During a routine patrol in the sea between Gyanman Jetty and the Gateway of India, a private boat alerted the Yellow Gate police of the decomposed body floating in the water.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Police arrest 56 in Jalgaon clash incident

The authorities retrieved the body using a rope, and it was handed over to the police for further investigation. "The post-mortem has been completed, and the viscera report has been retained to determine the cause of death," stated an officer.

To ensure no similar missing person cases are reported in their respective jurisdictions, the officials have alerted all districts.

The police have registered the case as an accidental death report and are conducting a thorough investigation. "Based on initial findings, the cause of death appears to be drowning," added the officer.

arabian sea mumbai police mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK