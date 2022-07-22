Breaking News
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan meets Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar

Updated on: 22 July,2022 05:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actor arrived at the commissioner's office around 4pm. Apart from Mumbai CP Phansalkar, Salman Khan also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil, an official said

Salman Khan. File Pic


Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday reached Mumbai Police headquaters in south Mumbai. Salman met newly appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at his office, an official said.

The actor arrived at the Mumbai police commissioner's office around 4pm and met Phansalkar, the official said. Adding that it was just a courtesy visit and had nothing to do with any case. Khan also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil there, as per the PTI.

Also Read: Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar: Cyber crime, terrorism main challenges for police


Last month, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. An FIR was registered with Bandra Police in the matter. After the letter, Khan's security had been enhanced, sources said. 

(with PTI inputs) 

