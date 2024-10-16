Field Marshal, soldier extraordinaire Sam Manekshaw gets leafy honour in SoBo

The garden near Mafatlal Park, diagonally opposite the Benzer store

Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw (April 3, 1914-June 27, 2008) got a green salute in Mumbai on Monday morning as senior BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha renamed an existing park at Breach Candy, simply known as Johnson Garden, as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Garden. This garden stands near Mafatlal Park and diagonally opposite the Benzer store in the area.

There were several residents, some Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP) trustees, and the larger community in attendance at the crisp ‘n’ crackling (rather like an army uniform) morning event. Benaifer Mehta and Sanober Tampal, part of the community at the renaming, stated at the outset, “This is a hero who truly deserves this. It is a great way to honour him.”

Lodha said, “We must have a plaque placed in the park, which should be at least five feet by three feet. The Punchayet should coordinate and set this up, with the plaque giving a little history about the hero, too.” When somebody suggested that one could have a QR code for people to scan and read, Lodha said, “It is a very good idea.” Several community members regaled those present with typical Sam Manekshaw-isms.

Anecdotes from the Field Marshal’s life, with his delightful straight talking, put a pep into the step of those at the event. A Manekshaw anecdote was cited where the Field Marshal ostensibly said to then PM Indira Gandhi that this was not the correct time to go to war, stating that if we go into war now, we will lose; if we do so at the time of our choosing, we will win. And that is what happened in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Advocate Jamshed Keki Mistry recalled Manekshaw saying, “His name is synonymous with leadership not just here but internationally too.”

A BMC official explained, “We are going to change some equipment inside the park. Even the gate outside will have the new name.” As the group walked through the dense park foliage, another story from Manekshaw’s book of plain speaking came to mind. It is said that once Indira Gandhi had army man extraordinaire Manekshaw to clear the air about rumours with reference to an army takeover.

Manekshaw had replied in typical style, “Well, you keep your nose out of my affairs, and I will keep my nose out of yours!” True or false?” Who nose… Actually, that should be known, yet one could actually swear that even the birds chirping in that garden as one exited were chortling at the humour. Like they say, play it again, or here, say it again, Sam.