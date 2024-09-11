Experts say loneliness and stress at work contribute to mental health issues among the resident doctors and students

Resident doctors and medical students in public hospitals are vulnerable to mental health issues. Representation Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: ‘Burnout observed among resident docs and students at KEM,' Experts say x 00:00

Loneliness and burnout among medical students and resident doctors have been observed by mental health experts at KEM Hospital. As part of the Student Dosti Programme that was launched in 2022, the hospital has been providing mental health support to resident doctors and students. Over the past year, about 175 individuals have approached the experts for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many students come from small towns and find themselves in an intensely competitive environment,” said Shashwati Chavan, one of two psychologists involved in the programme, speaking to mid-day on Suicide Prevention Day observed on September 10. “They experience burnout and struggle to open up to their peers due to cultural differences.”

Some students have been diagnosed with depression and are now on medication. The World Health Organization has linked loneliness to an increased risk of suicide, dementia, cardiovascular disease, and stroke. Another counsellor with the Dosti Programme, Shashi Velkar, said the services operate in two shifts, one from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm, and another from 2 pm to 9.30 pm.

“Footfall increases when exams are near. Dropout rates are low among those who require long-term sessions,” he said. Both counsellors, who were hired on contractual basis, noted that, even among these young students and resident doctors, there remains a stigma around seeking mental health support. “Given the pressures within the hospital, the number of people coming forward is still relatively low,” Velkar added.

“There have been instances of harassment within departments by faculty or seniors, and either the psychiatry department or the deans intervene with the faculty concerned when such cases are noticed,” said Dr Neeta Sawant, head of the hospital’s psychiatry department and the student program.

A surgery resident said harassment by heads of departments is a problem not only at KEM but across all medical college hospitals. “People don’t file official complaints because they fear backlash.” Chavan described such harassment as part of a toxic workplace culture. However, Dr Sawant said, “It’s not only the students, but also the faculty who are under constant stress.”

Last year, a resident doctor from KEM Hospital’s medicine department died by suicide, which the hospital attributed to mental stress. Dr Gaurang Chaudhry, of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, said, “For most of us, the issues stem from the overwhelming workload and pressure. Resident doctors, interns, and medical students are overworked.” KEM Hospital dean Sangeeta Ravat remained unavailable for a comment.