Mumbai: Byculla police arrest 4 for stealing engine controller modules from taxis

Byculla police have busted a racket of four people involved in stealing and selling Engine Controller Modules (ECM) from taxis. Cops have recovered 35 ECMs from the accused worth Rs 4.93 Lakh. According to police probe, the accused used to steal the ECMs which costs around Rs 50,000 in market and sale it in black market. All the accused have been sent in police custody.

From July 25 to 27, two offences were registered in Byculla police station in which ECMs from cabs were stolen by breaking the door. Ashok Khot, Senior Inspector of Byculla police station had directed Inspector Chimaji Adhav to investigate the theft.

During investigation cops found that, three suspects were seen near the cab from where ECM was stolen. Cops started tracing the taxi in which they had arrived through CCTV cameras. The suspect then left the taxi at Nagpada Junction and walked towards Shuklaji Street.

"After that junction, there were no traces of the suspect, we were puzzled too, so we started revealing information of criminals who have done similar crimes in past too," said an official from Byculla police station. "The technical analysis and manual questioning of several persons revealed that, suspect are resident of Tulsiwadi, Tardeo," the official added.

Staff from both the shifts were given alert about the suspect who removes ECM from cabs and asked to be vigilant during night. On August 6, Crime Detection squad was on the patrolling and found the three suspects. They were questioned, during their frisking six ECMs were recovered. When they were interrogated, they accepted of stealing the ECMs.

The accused were identified as Imran Naeemulla Khan (31), Mohammed Shafiq Mun Sharif Sheikh (35), Shaukat Ali Mateen Ali Sheikh (48). Total 29 ECMs worth Rs 4.93 Lakh have been recovered from them. During interrogation it was found that, trio used to sell those ECMs to one person named Imran Sabir Sheikh (19).

"The original ECM costs around Rs 50,000 but the accused used to sale it for 5,000-7,000 and spend the money on themselves. Trio used to carry khaki uniform of taximen and wear it while stealing," said Ashok Khot, senior inspector Byculla police station. "All the accused have been sent in police custody till August 11," he added.