Mumbai: CA, 33, kills self on FB Live; blames his ex and her family

He alleged ex-girlfriend had refused to return R12.5 lakh she took from him, harassed him with false cases

A screengrab of the Facebook Live video shot by Sandeep Paswan before his suicide

Sandeep Paswan, a 33-year-old chartered accountant from Hazaribagh, Bihar, died by suicide in Deonar on Tuesday after taking to Facebook Live to say he was being subjected to mental torture and false accusations of molestation by a woman and her parents.

The police were alerted by the video’s viewers, but by the time they arrived, he had hanged himself from a ceiling fan. According to officials, the deceased, Sandeep Paswan, had had suicidal tendencies for the past year due to disputes with the woman and her family. He had been receiving counselling from the police, and as recently as August, he thanked them in a WhatsApp message for their support and giving him hope to make a fresh start. In the message, he assured the authorities that he wouldn’t take any drastic steps. Sandeep shifted to Mumbai in February this year and before this, he worked with a firm as a head accountant.

Allegations of harassment

According to sources, Sandeep was introduced to the woman, a Mumbai resident, in 2018. Over time, they began meeting regularly. In 2021, she allegedly took Rs 12.5 lakh from Sandeep, promising to use the money to purchase a flat. However, when Sandeep became suspicious of her intentions, he demanded the money back. On June 14, 2023, the woman’s family allegedly asked Sandeep to come to Mumbai, assuring him that the money would be returned to him.



Sandeep Paswan and the woman, whom he first met in 2018

However, upon his arrival, he was allegedly assaulted, and a molestation case was filed against him at Nehru Nagar police station. Sandeep provided his bank statements and other documents to support his case and subsequently filed a lawsuit in a Hazaribagh court against the woman and her family, charging them under several sections. However, he claimed that the Mumbai police did not take his complaint seriously, dismissing it as a civil matter.

Around 7 am on September 17, Sandeep, wearing a torn T-shirt, went live on Facebook from his flat in Govandi, showing viewers bruises on his body. In the video, he accused the woman and her family of physically assaulting him and pushing him to take his own life. “They told me, ‘Why are you still alive? Just die, or we will kill you,’” Sandeep said during the live stream. Shortly after, he took his life.

Police Speak



The deceased a few days ago

According to the police, an accidental death report has been registered at Deonar police station, and a case of abetment will be registered only after further inquiry, as there is already a molestation case filed against the deceased by the woman. “All aspects of the matter will be investigated. The deceased had been receiving counselling from us for the past year due to his suicidal tendencies. He was showing positive signs after the counselling and had even sent thank you messages to officers at Nehru Nagar police station, assuring them he wouldn’t take any extreme steps,” a senior police officer said.

Friends’ recollections

According to his close friends who do not wish to be named, Sandeep alleged that the woman’s family continually threatened him, pressuring him to withdraw the case and refusing to return the money. Despite his friends’ advice to move on with his life, Sandeep felt trapped. He gave up eating non-vegetarian food, focused on his work, and tried to find solace in spirituality by visiting temples.

“Sandeep and the woman were very close. But after she refused to marry him, he started asking for the money he had given her, which led to conflict between the two families. He was then booked in a molestation case. Sandeep tried to prove his innocence by visiting the police station and even going to Mantralaya to meet the home minister. But when he didn’t see justice being served, he felt hopeless and chose a different path,” a friend said.