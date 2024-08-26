Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment

Investigators rule out the possibility of ragging after questioning his friends

Anurag Jaiswal, the deceased

A first-year student pursuing a Human Resource programme at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Deonar was found dead in his rented apartment in Chembur under mysterious circumstances on Sunday. This was the day after he attended a late-night party in Navi Mumbai with his flatmates and other TISS students. The police questioned his friends who attended the party and ruled out ragging as the cause and suspected it could be a case of alcohol overdose.



The student, identified as Anurag Jaiswal, 29, was heavily intoxicated and was assisted home by his batchmates. He did not wake up the next morning, and his friends took him to a local hospital in Chembur, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Around 125 students participated in the party. Representation pic

The police, who initially suspected ragging, have now ruled it out based on multiple statements from students, including both juniors and seniors of TISS. The investigation revealed that around 125 students participated in the late-night party at Roar lounge located at Palm Beach road, Vashi. Officials reported that the deceased had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol, to the point where the bartender refused to serve him further due to his condition. Despite this, he continued to drink, taking alcohol from friends and others present at the party. Authorities are still uncertain about the exact quantity of hard liquor he consumed that night.

"Based on the statements we’ve gathered, we are confident that no ragging incidents occurred, according to the initial information," said a senior officer of the Mumbai police. Anurag’s family, residing in Lucknow, has been informed and has requested that his post-mortem be conducted after their arrival. The post-mortem will be performed at Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar once the family arrives.

Anurag lived in the flat with three friends, who all returned home around 3 am after the party. All had consumed alcohol, but it was only when the others woke up and found Anurag unresponsive that they rushed him to the hospital. Sources mentioned that the party in Vashi was attended by over 150 students, including both seniors and juniors. The Chembur police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the case. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death, which will guide further investigation,” an officer said.