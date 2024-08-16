Breaking News
Special | Maharashtra assembly elections: Who’s the real NCP in Mumbra-Kalwa?
Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Select Mumbai private hospitals to halt OPD services in protest
Mumbai: BMC to decide on Andheri flyover repair soon
Maharashtra assembly elections likely only after Diwali
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Cocaine disguised as shampoo is new trick for smugglers

Mumbai: Cocaine disguised as shampoo is new trick for smugglers

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai DRI busts Rs 20 crore drug operation with concealed liquid cocaine from female Kenyan passenger

Mumbai: Cocaine disguised as shampoo is new trick for smugglers

The shampoo bottles in which the cocaine was concealed

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Cocaine disguised as shampoo is new trick for smugglers
x
00:00

Drug smugglers have adopted a new method to smuggle narcotics via air routes, as the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently uncovered a case involving liquid cocaine concealed in shampoo bottles.


Acting on intelligence, DRI officers in Mumbai intercepted a female passenger who arrived from Nairobi-Kenya on August 16. During the examination of her baggage, officials discovered 1,983 grams of a viscous liquid in two shampoo/lotion bottles. Upon testing, the substance tested positive for cocaine, a narcotic drug under the NDPS Act, 1985.



The smugglers had cleverly disguised the liquid cocaine to resemble shampoo or lotion, making detection more difficult. The seized contraband has an estimated value of '20 crore in the illicit market. The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and has been remanded to judicial custody.


“The syndicate adopted a modus whereby they concealed the liquid cocaine in shampoo/lotion bottles and the appearance of viscous liquid was also similar to shampoo/lotion to make the detection difficult,” DRI said in a statement.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai police mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK