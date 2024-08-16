Mumbai: Cocaine disguised as shampoo is new trick for smugglers

Mumbai DRI busts Rs 20 crore drug operation with concealed liquid cocaine from female Kenyan passenger

The shampoo bottles in which the cocaine was concealed

Drug smugglers have adopted a new method to smuggle narcotics via air routes, as the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently uncovered a case involving liquid cocaine concealed in shampoo bottles.

Acting on intelligence, DRI officers in Mumbai intercepted a female passenger who arrived from Nairobi-Kenya on August 16. During the examination of her baggage, officials discovered 1,983 grams of a viscous liquid in two shampoo/lotion bottles. Upon testing, the substance tested positive for cocaine, a narcotic drug under the NDPS Act, 1985.

The smugglers had cleverly disguised the liquid cocaine to resemble shampoo or lotion, making detection more difficult. The seized contraband has an estimated value of '20 crore in the illicit market. The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and has been remanded to judicial custody.

“The syndicate adopted a modus whereby they concealed the liquid cocaine in shampoo/lotion bottles and the appearance of viscous liquid was also similar to shampoo/lotion to make the detection difficult,” DRI said in a statement.