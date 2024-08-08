Mumbai airport customs seize gold and electronics worth Rs 4 crore

The seizures were made from July 28 to August 7, 2024 and the gold and electronics were confiscated in 14 separate cases, the officials said

The seized gold. Pic/Customs

The Customs Department at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has seized over 4.66 kg of gold and electronics valued at Rs 4 crore, the officials said.

The seizures were made from July 28 to August 7, 2024 and the gold and electronics were confiscated in 14 separate cases, they said.

In one of the cases, an Indian national from Surat in Gujarat who was travelling on Air India Flight AI-984 from Dubai, was apprehended. The Customs officials found 22 KT crude gold bangles, weighing 974 grams, concealed on the passenger’s body. The individual was arrested.

In another cases at least twelve Indian nationals arriving from Dubai (7 passengers), Abu Dhabi (2 passengers), Doha (1 passenger), and Sharjah (2 passengers) were checked. They were found carrying 24 KT gold dust, gold jewelry, and electronic items. The total gold weight was 3,182 grams, hidden between layers of clothing, in their baggage, and even inside their bodies, the officials said.

In one of the cases, a foreign national arriving from Kuala Lumpur was found with 24 KT crude gold items—a kada and a chain—totaling 504 grams, concealed on the body.