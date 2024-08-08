Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai airport customs seize gold and electronics worth Rs 4 crore

Mumbai airport customs seize gold and electronics worth Rs 4 crore

Updated on: 08 August,2024 09:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The seizures were made from July 28 to August 7, 2024 and the gold and electronics were confiscated in 14 separate cases, the officials said

Mumbai airport customs seize gold and electronics worth Rs 4 crore

The seized gold. Pic/Customs

Listen to this article
Mumbai airport customs seize gold and electronics worth Rs 4 crore
x
00:00

The Customs Department at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has seized over 4.66 kg of gold and electronics valued at Rs 4 crore, the officials said. 


The seizures were made from July 28 to August 7, 2024 and the gold and electronics were confiscated in 14 separate cases, they said.



In one of the cases, an Indian national from Surat in Gujarat who was travelling on Air India Flight AI-984 from Dubai, was apprehended. The Customs officials found 22 KT crude gold bangles, weighing 974 grams, concealed on the passenger’s body. The individual was arrested.


In another cases at least twelve Indian nationals arriving from Dubai (7 passengers), Abu Dhabi (2 passengers), Doha (1 passenger), and Sharjah (2 passengers) were checked. They were found carrying 24 KT gold dust, gold jewelry, and electronic items. The total gold weight was 3,182 grams, hidden between layers of clothing, in their baggage, and even inside their bodies, the officials said.

In one of the cases, a foreign national arriving from Kuala Lumpur was found with 24 KT crude gold items—a kada and a chain—totaling 504 grams, concealed on the body.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai airport mumbai customs mumbai news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK