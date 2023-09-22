Mumbai: Cab driver stops on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, jumps into sea

Police looking for body, say no suicide note left behind

Vinay Yadav was driving home when he stopped and jumped

A 41-year-old man, identified as Vinay Yadav, was reported missing after he jumped from the Bandra Worli Sea Link early Thursday morning, the police said. The Jogeshwari-based aggregated cab driver parked his Innova car on the sea link and jumped into the sea, after which authorities were unable to locate his body. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the location.

According to the police, Yadav, who lived with his wife and a 5-year-old son, did not leave behind a suicide note. The Worli police are currently investigating the matter. The incident took place around 4.15 am on Thursday. Yadav had dropped off a customer in south Mumbai and was driving back home to Jogeshwari when he stopped on the bridge and took the extreme step.

“Yadav arrived in Worli around 4.15 am and was driving home, but he parked his car on the southbound side of the sea link and jumped into the sea instead,” said an officer. Yadav’s family has been informed about the incident by tracing the vehicle’s registration number. Senior inspector Ravindra Katkar from Worli police station said, “We have sought assistance from the coast guard, while a helicopter and swimmers have also been put into service, but the body could not be located.”

On July 31, a 57-year-old man jumped from the sea link, triggering a search by the Navy and Coast Guard. His body was recovered the next day.

Inputs from agencies