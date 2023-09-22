Mumbai: Influencer and his fans bring Ganpati to challenged twins’ home

Divya Fofani could not celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at his house as it coincides with Paryushan, so he decided to share the joy with them

Divya Fofani (Centre) with the twins on their way to visarjan. One of the boys is carrying a neighbour’s idol

A 22-year-old Instagram content creator, who was unable to bring Ganpati home this year due to the Paryushan holy event of the Jain Community at the same time, decided to instead, bring the Ganesh idol to someone else. The young man was told about 20-year-old twin brothers who are mentally challenged and have lost their parents. They reside with their uncle and aunt, both aged 70, in Shanti Nagar near Kasturba Hospital. He decided to bring a Ganpati idol to them and celebrate the festival with them.



The twins’ uncle Jayesh and aunt Jayaben Thakkar at their house

The preparations

Divya Pradip Fofani, a resident of Tardeo, has hundreds of fans on Instagram. After deciding to bring Ganpati to the twins, Fofani appealed to his fans for help. Fofani said, “Many of my fans joined me. One of my followers even traveled from Vadodara to Mumbai to lend a hand. About 15 of my fans cleaned the twins’ house with me. We decorated it with materials I had bought from Lalbaug, on September 18. We brought a Ganesh idol and performed aarti, etc. for 1.5 days, even holding a lively procession with more fans joining for the visarjan.” Fofani told mid-day that he plans to continue bringing the Ganpati idol to the twin brothers every year. He has also decided to help them in other ways.

Joyful together

The twins stay with their uncle Mahesh Thakkar and aunt Jayaben. They expressed their gratitude for being able to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at their house. Fofani explained, “The Ganpati festival and Paryushan often coincide, making it difficult for me to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. So I decided to bring the Ganpati idol to a family in need. After a fan told me about the Thakkar family, I spoke to them about my wish to bring the idol there.”

Fofani hadn't told his parents about bringing the Ganpati idol to the Thakkar family's house. But he invited them to join him for the visarjan. His parents were moved and happy to join him. Speaking to mid-day, Pradip Fofani expressed his pride in his son's daily Instagram videos and his joy that the twins could receive the blessings of Ganpati in their home.

Fofani thanked all his fans and followers who helped him fulfill his dream of bringing Ganpati to the Thakkar family's home. He also thanked the Thakkar family for giving him the opportunity. Speaking to mid-day, the twins said, “We are thankful to Fofani for bringing Ganpati to our home. We all are dependent on food kits from the neighbourhood and some people who help us. This year we could celebrate this festival with lots of love and happiness. We are happy and thanks to Fofani.”