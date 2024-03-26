Mumbai: Catch that makes lives go ghol ghol

Palghar fishermen who netted good numbers of in-demand fish set to become crorepatis

A fisherman with his catch of ghol fish. The fish are prized in China and Japan

Fisherman in Vadhvan area of Palghar last weekend netted a significant catch of ghol fish Three fishermen successfully caught over 200 ghol fish This particular species holds substantial value

Fisherman in the Vadhvan area of Palghar district, where residents are opposing a proposed commercial port over fears of ecological destruction, last weekend netted a significant catch of the rare and pricey ghol fish.