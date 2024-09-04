Breaking News
Mumbai: Catchment areas likely to see good rainfall in coming days

Mumbai: Catchment areas likely to see good rainfall in coming days

Updated on: 04 September,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Civic officials predict lake water levels will be at 100 per cent by month-end

Mumbai: Catchment areas likely to see good rainfall in coming days

Civic officials say the catchment lakes received good rainfall on Monday. Representation Pic

Mumbai: Catchment areas likely to see good rainfall in coming days
The catchment areas of lakes that provide water to the city received continuous rain on Monday. Civic officials claim good rainfall is predicted so the stock could reach 100 per cent by the end of the month.


Mumbai's current water stock is 14.05 lakh million litres, while the total holding capacity of the lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres. From June to August, the city faced a 10 per cent water cut due to delayed rainfall. However, the catchment areas started receiving heavy rain from mid-July onwards.



Speaking about the rain on Monday, a civic official said that although it was not heavy rain, these showers helped increase the water stock. “There is also a prediction for continuous rain in the catchment areas. So we can reach 100 per cent water stock by the month-end,” the official said.


mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather mumbai floods heavy rains India Meteorological Department brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

