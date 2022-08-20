Mumbai: CBI arrests assistant director of ESIC for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 2 lakh to clear file

According to CBI, a complaint was received alleging that an employee of ESIC is demanding a Rs 2 lakh bribe to clear his files related to insurance.

Representation Pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an assistant director of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to clear the file of a complainant in the case. The accused has been identified as Amitava Dutta, and he has been arrested under section 120B of the Prevention of Corruption Act. During his house search, the agency recovered more than Rs 20 lakh, which is suspected to be bribe money taken from other people who have not filed a complaint.

According to CBI, a complaint has been received by one Hitesh Desai alleging that an employee of ESIC is demanding a Rs 2 lakh bribe to clear his files related to insurance.

"On the basis of the complaint of Hitesh Desai on August 4 against the accused Amitava Dutta, Asst. Director, ESIC, Mumbai, (public servant) for an offence under section 120B of the IPC and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), for demanding a bribe of Rs. 2 lakhs as first instalment." CBI said in its application to the court.

Also Read: Mumbai: Traffic Police get WhatsApp messages threatening '26/11-type' attack

The agency further said that, after verification of the complaint, a trap was laid on August 5, wherein the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs.2 lakhs from the complainant, and the said bribe amount of Rs.2 lakhs was recovered from the possession of the accused.

The agency learned that the accused sent his office boy, Nitin Bandre, to collect parcels from the person standing at the gate. "He collected the parcel and handed it over to the accused, and later the same was recovered from his possession." said CBI officials

The agency has moved an application before a special CBI court to record Bandre’s statement as a witness in the case, which was accepted by the court. The CBI also claims that during the house search, more than RS 20 lakh was recovered from the accused's home.

Dutta was arrested on August 8th and is now in judicial custody.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal