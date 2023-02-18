Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train crosses over 130 per cent occupancy: Western Railway

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a popular service since its launch in February 2019, currently 10 Vande Bharat trains are operational and connecting 108 districts across 17 states

Passengers in recently launched Vande Bharat Express Train. Pic/Western Railway

The newly launched Vande Bharat Express Trains have become the new face of emerging India’s prowess in rail transportation. This modern semi high speed train is one of the next major leaps for Indian Railways on the parameters of superior designs, interiors and speed, providing the passengers a pleasant travel experience, the Western Railway said in a statement on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a popular service since its launch in February 2019, currently 10 Vande Bharat trains are operational and connecting 108 districts across 17 states. The Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express was the third Vande Bharat Express in the country. The train was introduced on September 30, 2022. It connects the state capitals of Mumbai and Gujarat with halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, covering seven districts enroute. This train has been an instant hit amongst the passengers, with an average occupancy of 130 per cent.

The release further said, this train is a brilliant example of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The other Vande Bharat trains are plying between New Delhi – Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, New Delhi – Amb Andaura, Chennai Central – Mysuru, Nagpur - Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus – Solapur and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus – Shirdi.

Thakur, in the release further said that the Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior amenities which provides passengers with aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features. It has been provided with bogies having fully suspended traction motors for 160 kmph operational speed. The advanced state-of-the-art suspension system ensures smooth and safe journey & enhanced riding comfort for passengers. There are reclining seats in all classes while the Executive Coaches have the added feature of 1800 rotating seats. Every coach is equipped with 32” screens providing passenger information and infotainment.

The release said, divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handles with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided. Vande Bharat Express also incorporates many advanced safety measures. It is equipped with KAVACH - an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System. This technology has been developed indigenously under Make in India initiative due to which its cost is very low. This train has also been provided with four platform side cameras outside the coach, including rear view cameras. The train has been designed to increase Indian Railways' Green footprint by dispensing with the power cars and saving about 30 per cent electricity with an advanced regenerative braking system.

In order to curb the incidents of cattle run over cases, the Western Railway has initiated the work of construction of Metal Beam fencing on Mumbai - Ahmedabad route. The metal barrier fencing will cover a length of about 622 km, between Mumbai to Ahmedabad and will be undertaken at an approx cost of Rs.245.26 crore. All the 8 tenders have been awarded and work is progressing in full swing. The work is expected to be completed by the end of May 2023, the press release said.

The Vande Bharat Express is a new age train redefining passenger travel in India. This train is all set to connect a majority of big and small cities across the country. In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’, these trains are being manufactured indigenously in our country.