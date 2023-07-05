Mumbai: Central Railway local brushes platform at Mumbra station, detained and delayed

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 July,2023 10:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Suburban services on Central Railway were delayed on Wednesday evening after a Titwala-bound train brushed against the platform at Mumbra station. There were large crowds at the station due to the delay.

Mumbra Station/Inderjeet Chaubey

Suburban services on Central Railway were delayed on Wednesday evening after a Titwala-bound train brushed against the platform at Mumbra station. There were large crowds at the station due to the delay.


A Central Railway official confirmed the incident and said at Mumbra station Platform no. 1, the CSMT-Titwala slow local train brushed against the platform, leading to detention. "The edge of the platform touched the coach of train. Due to rubbing, train checked by staff. It's found normal. The train was detained from 9.20pm to 9.45pm at Mumbra platform no.1," an official said.


Also read: Thane: Three days after boy fell into swollen nullah body found floating in Mumbra creek


"Four trains- K117 Kalyan slow local, A57 Ambarnath slow local, DK21 Kalyan slow local, DL49 Dombivali slow local -were detained because of the incident. All trains departed now," he added.

