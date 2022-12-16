Breaking News
Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on Dec 18

Updated on: 16 December,2022 04:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Up slow services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line at Mulund and will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations, further re-diverted on Up slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule

Representative Image


The Central Railway's Mumbai Division on Friday announced that it will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on December 18.
 
"Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations after that re-diverted on Down slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule," Central Railway said in a press release.
 
Up slow services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line at Mulund and will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations, further re-diverted on Up slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.


Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended, Central Railway said.
 
Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.


According to Central Railway, special trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.
 
Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. Also, Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line services will be available during the block period.

