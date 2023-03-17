Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on March 19, details here

The spokesperson said this maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. He requested the passengers to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused

The Mumbai division of Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its suburban section for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on March 19, the Railway’s spokesperson said in a press statement.

The details of the Mega Block are as under:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar up and down slow lines from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm.

Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.40 pm will be diverted on down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on proper Dn slow line.

Up slow line services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla Stations.

No Mega Block will be operated on Harbour Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Panvel.

The spokesperson said this maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. He requested the passengers to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway said it will operate night traffic and power block on up fast line and down Harbour line for launching of five plate girders of 8.0 M wide Foot Over Bridge at Kurla station using 140 T Railway Crane.

The press release noted that the block will be operated on March 18 and 19, Saturday and Sunday during night time, from 11.50 pm to 04.20 am on up fast line from Vikhroli to Matunga and on down Harbour line from Vadala Road to Mankhurd.

Due to this, the press release noted, the train running pattern will be as under:

Suburban:

Up and down Harbour line services will not be available during Block period.

Last local on down harbour line will be PL-203 leaving CSMT at 11.14 pm.

Last local on up harbour line will be PL-186 leaving Vadala Road at 11.08 pm.

Furthermore, the following trains will be diverted on up slow line between Mulund and Matunga and will arrive at respective destinations 10 to15 minutes behind schedule.

Train No 11020 Konark Express

Train No 12810 Howrah – Mumbai Mail via Nagpur

Train No 12134 Mangaluru- Mumbai Express

Train No 12702 Hyderabad-Mumbai Hussain Sagar Express

The Railway requested passengers to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.