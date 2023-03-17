Mumbai: Western Railway to operate jumbo block on 18 and 19 March night, check details

A jumbo block of four hours will be taken on up fast line from 23.30 hrs to 03.30 hrs and down fast line from 00.45 hrs to 04.45 hrs between Vasai Road and Bhayander railway stations in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on March 18 and 19, the Western Railway said

The Western Railway on Friday said that there will be a no day block on Western Railway line on Sunday, March 19.

The Western Railway, in a statement said that it will operate a night block between Vasai Road and Bhayander stations.

It said that, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on up fast line from 23.30 hrs to 03.30 hrs and down fast line from 00.45 hrs to 04.45 hrs between Vasai Road and Bhayander railway stations in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on March 18 and 19.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all up and down fast line trains will be operated on the slow lines between Virar, Bhayander and Borivali railway stations.

"During the block period, some up and down suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements," the Western Railway said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway on Friday said that the dismantling of the west side of Gokhale Road Over Bridge (ROB) was completed and handed over to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on March 16.

Sumit Thakur informed that the construction of the new Road Over Bridge (ROB) including the Railway portion will be done by the BMC.

"The dismantling activity of the west side of Gokhale Bridge has been completed in all respects by Western Railway and handed over to BMC on March 16. The east side will be handed over on March 31 after the dismantling of the east side abutment and completion of ancillary work in connection with the dismantling. The construction of new ROB including the Railway portion will be done by BMC," the Western Railway CPRO said.

Earlier this week, the Western Railway completed the de-launching of all 16 steel girders of Gokhale ROB.