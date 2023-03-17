Mumbai: Dismantling of west side of Gokhale ROB completed, says Western Railway

Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway – informed that the construction of the new Road Over Bridge (ROB) including the Railway portion will be done by the BMC

A view of completed work of de-launching and dismantling of Gokhale Road Over Bridge. Pic/Western Railway

The Western Railway on Friday said that the dismantling of the west side of Gokhale Road Over Bridge (ROB) was completed and handed over to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on March 16.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway informed that the construction of the new Road Over Bridge (ROB) including the Railway portion will be done by the BMC.

"The dismantling activity of the west side of Gokhale Bridge has been completed in all respect by Western Railway and handed over to BMC on March 16. The east side will be handed over on March 31 after the dismantling of the east side abutment and completion of ancillary work in connection with the dismantling. The construction of new ROB including the Railway portion will be done by BMC," the Western Railway CPRO said.

Earlier this week, the Western Railway completed the de-launching of all 16 steel girders of Gokhale ROB.

“During the recent block undertaken on March 11 and March 12, the two spans on the east side of the Gokhale ROB at Andheri were dismantled. The east side will be handed over to BMC after dismantling the east side abutment. The work of dismantling and de-launching of ROB girders in the railway portion has been completed and the site will be handed over to MCGM by March 31,” the Western Railway CPRO said.

In a press release issued on March 13, Sumit Thakur informed that the West side abutment of Gokhale ROB has been already dismantled. The six panels of the mid pier have been cut and removed and presently, the intermediate column dismantling work is in progress on the West side.

The Western Railway also informed that Gokhale ROB was closed for road traffic by the municipal authorities on November 7, 2022, and will be rebuilt by BMC. Only the dismantling work of the railway portion of Gokhale Bridge was handed over to Western Railway.