De-launching of Gokhale Bridge girders successfully completed: Western Railway

Gokhale Road Over Bridge at Andheri was closed for road traffic by the municipal authorities 7th November, 2022 & will be rebuilt by BMC. Only the dismantling work of the railway portion of Gokhale Bridge was handed over to Western Railway

A view of completed work of de-launching and dismantling of Gokhale Road Over Bridge. Pic/Western Railway

The de-launching of all the 16 steel girders of Gokhale Road Over Bridge (ROB) was “successfully completed” by undertaking a Major Block from the night of March 11 to March 12, said Western Railway in a press release on Monday, March 13.

“During the recent block undertaken on 11th & 12th March, 2023, the two spans on the east side of the Gokhale ROB at Andheri were dismantled. The east side will be handed over to BMC after dismantling the east side abutment. The work of dismantling and de- launching of ROB girders in the railway portion has been completed and the site will be handed over to MCGM by 31st March, 2023,” read the press release.

Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway – informed that the West side abutment of Gokhale ROB has been already dismantled. The six panels of the mid pier have been cut & removed and presently, the intermediate column dismantling work is in progress on the West side.

Also read: RPF's Dog Squad: The 'canine heroes' of Central Railway

“The West side has been partially handed over to BMC and will be completely handed over to BMC by 16th March, 2023. The dismantling work was carried out by deploying three road cranes of 700 MT, 240 MT and 110 MT capacity,” the release mentioned.

Gokhale Road Over Bridge at Andheri was closed for road traffic by the municipal authorities 7th November, 2022 & will be rebuilt by BMC. Only the dismantling work of the railway portion of Gokhale Bridge was handed over to Western Railway.

(With inputs from Western Railway's press release)